Shazia Marri criticizes PTI trolls for using flood situation to attack opponents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri Wednesday criticized Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) trolls for using the flood situation to attack its opponents.

"Shame on PTI trolls for using the flood situation to attack opponents", the federal minister said in a tweet.

She continued, "Instead of helping people at a time like this, they choose to utter rubbish!".

"Imran should have taught them better but obviously they follow an insensitive and irresponsible man, they are bound to behave this way", she said.