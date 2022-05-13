Shazia Marri directs officials to resolve complaints of BISP beneficiaries on priority

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri Friday directed the concerned officials to resolve issues and complaints received from beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on top priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri Friday directed the concerned officials to resolve issues and complaints received from beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on top priority.

The federal minister, who is also Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), was chairing a review meeting during her visit to the office of the Director General, BISP, Central Zone, Karachi.

Ms. Marri said that she is committed to visit the offices of BISP situated in whole Sindh and to meet people directly and also to check the system of BISP beneficiaries.

She directed the officers to ensure their attendance and to maintain punctuality during office timings.

On this occasion, Deputy Director, Rafique Ahmed Buller, Deputy Directors Abdul Hadi, Shazain Akhtar and others were also present.