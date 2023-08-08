Shazia Marri distributes ownership right certificates among flood-hit women

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson, Benazir Income Support Programme, Shazia Marri on Tuesday distributed ownership rights certificates to 105864 homeless women here on Tuesday

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson, Benazir Income Support Programme, Shazia Marri on Tuesday distributed ownership rights certificates to 105864 homeless women here on Tuesday.

Addressing the ceremony, she reiterated the pledge of the Pakistan People's Party to assist destitute people and said that PPP was the only party which always felt the pain of destitute people and spent a huge amount on their financial help, providing relief and construction of damaged houses and would continue their assistance in future.

She said that Sanghar district was more affected by last year's floods, however, people were not disappointed and faced a difficult time. She said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was among those leaders who have always served people without any discrimination and helped flood-hit people.

The ceremony was attended among others by PPP Leader Shahid Khan Thaheem, Jawed Nayab Leghari, Jahangir JUnejo, Umer Gul Higorjo, Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch, DIG Younis Chandio, and Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Muhammad Ishaque Gaad