UrduPoint.com

Shazia Marri Envisions Pakistan With Zero Tolerance Against Minority Discrimination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Shazia Marri envisions Pakistan with zero tolerance against minority discrimination

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri on Monday said the word minority was not discriminatory rather the mindset was discriminatory that needed to change for ensuring zero tolerance against the discrimination with minorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri on Monday said the word minority was not discriminatory rather the mindset was discriminatory that needed to change for ensuring zero tolerance against the discrimination with minorities.

Delivering a speech at the conference on Unequal Citizens: Ending Systemic Discrimination against Minorities arranged by the National Commission for Human Rights, the minister said that the the people needed to realize that minority somewhere was a majority elsewhere, said a news release.

The Minister lauded the work being carried out by the commission regarding protection of Minority Rights. She stated that provision of rights to minorities was a priority of the government and specially the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

She informed the audience that 11th August was declared as Minority Day by the then President, Asif Ali Zardari. She briefed the audience that the constitution of Pakistan called for equality of law for all, and no discrimination.

The preamble of the constitution was to safeguard minority rights, she added.

She further stated that the National Action Plan calls for co-existence. It was the PPP which gave 5% quota to minorities in 2009. Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) was a universal programme which worked with a dynamic NSER survey to efficiently include the deserving minorities into the social protection program.

Marri, concluded by stating that the government would diligently work to protect the minority rights and facilitate them to the fullest.

Other dignitaries attending the conference called against discrimination, derogatory remarks being faced by the minorities.

They stated that the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah declared Pakistan a state where all religions would have equal rights, irrespective of their beliefs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Minority Muhammad Ali Jinnah August All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Mbappe says he consulted Macron over PSG deal

Mbappe says he consulted Macron over PSG deal

3 minutes ago
 Senate passes unanimous resolution expressing soli ..

Senate passes unanimous resolution expressing solidarity with Yasin Malik

3 minutes ago
 Two MI-17 Helicopters assist fire fighting efforts ..

Two MI-17 Helicopters assist fire fighting efforts in Sherani

3 minutes ago
 Senate passes four bills, 9 bills referred to rele ..

Senate passes four bills, 9 bills referred to relevant committees

3 minutes ago
 UNFAO to establish meteorological station at SAU S ..

UNFAO to establish meteorological station at SAU Sub-campus Umer Kot

5 minutes ago
 Starbucks to Permanently Quit, Terminate Brand Pre ..

Starbucks to Permanently Quit, Terminate Brand Presence in Russian Market - Stat ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.