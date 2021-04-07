(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretary Information Shazia Atta Marri on Wednesday expressed concern over Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's statement for declaring Maryam Nawaz's talks worthless.

She, in a statement, said the PPP had always taken the statements of Mayam Nawaz religiously but if Abbasi said so, then it should be clarified that what was the worth of Maryam Nawaz in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Shazia Marri said the PML-N in connivance with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam created cracks in the Pakistan Democratic Movement for their own petty interests.

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman had already said if the PPP did not resign then the JUI-F and PML-N would tender their resignations, she said adding now the PML-N and JUI-F should tell us when they were going to resign and when the PDM would issue show cause notice to JUI-F over its alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Larkana.