KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Central Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians and Member National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has expressed her deep heartfelt grief over the demise of mother of President of Karachi Press Club, Fazal Jameeli.

In a condolence message on Thursday, MNA Shazia Marri prayed for the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreplaceable loss with patience.