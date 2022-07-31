Shazia Marri expresses grief over death of senior journalist Akhtar Baloch

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Atta Marri has expressed her grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran senior journalist and writer Akhtar Baloch.

In her condolence message here on Sunday, she termed the death of senior journalist Akhtar Baloch a big loss to the field of journalism.

She prayed for the eternal peace and tranquility of departed soul and patience to the breavead family on this irreparable loss.