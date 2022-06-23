UrduPoint.com

Shazia Marri Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Asif Ali Zardari's Mother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2022 | 07:17 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Atta Marri has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former president Asif Ali Zardari's mother and grandmother of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In her condolence message on Thursday, she expressed her heartfelt sympathy and grief with the bereaved family and said that mother was always the greatest blessing in person's life and her death was like a shock for entire family.

Shazia Marri prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear this irreparable loss.

