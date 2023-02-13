Shazia Marri expresses grief over demise of legendary artist, Zia Mohyeddin

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Shazia Marri Monday expressed grief over the sad demise of the legendary actor Zia Mohyeddin.

In a message, the federal minister said that Zia Mohyeddin was an excellent actor, literary icon and a televangelist of a high caliber.

Terming Zia Mohyeddin as an iconic actor and orator, Shazia Marri said that the deceased had the status of an institution in terms of knowledge, literature and the art of singing and acting.

She said that Zia Mohyeddin's academic and technical services will be remembered for a long time. She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.