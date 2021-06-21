Shazia Marri expresses grief over demise of senator Usman Kakar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly and Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarian's central Information Secretary Shazia Atta Mari has expressed her grief over the sad demise of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party leader and former Senator Usman Kakar.

In a condolence message MNA said that she is saddened after hearing the news of his demise.

Shazia prayed that may Allah Almighty grant him jannat-ul-firdaus and patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

Shazia said that political services rendered by Usman Kakar for supremacy of democracy will be remembered for a long time.