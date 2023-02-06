Shazia Marri expresses grief over loss of lives in Turkiye earthquake

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Shazia Marri Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the earthquake in Turkiye.

In a solidarity message with the Turkish people, she said that "I am deeply saddened to hear the terrible news of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkiye".

"We are with our Turkish brothers and sisters in this difficult time", she said.