Shazia Marri expresses grief over tragic death of journalist, Sadaf Naeem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri on Sunday expressed her deep grief over the tragic demise of the journalist, Sadaf Naeem during coverage of PTI's long March near Kamonki.

"Imran Khan's long march turned out to be a bloody march", she said in a statement.

The reporter of Channel 5, Sadaf Naeem died after being hit by a container while covering the Long March.