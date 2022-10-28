(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Faisal Karim Kundi Friday visited the residence of late journalist Arshad Sharif and expressed their condolences over his tragic death.

They met with Arshad's family, including his mother and children, and expressed their condolences. Shazia and Faisal prayed for the elevation of the ranks of late Arshad Sharif and assured the bereaved family of every possible support.