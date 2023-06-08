UrduPoint.com

Shazia Marri For Investing More In Nutritional Needs Of Most Vulnerable Population

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Shazia Marri for investing more in nutritional needs of most vulnerable population

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety/Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Shazia Marri Thursday highlighted the need to invest more in the nutrition of the most vulnerable population of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety/Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Shazia Marri Thursday highlighted the need to invest more in the nutrition of the most vulnerable population of the country.

As a partner in the current unity government, Pakistan Peoples Party has been constantly pushing the adaptive social protection agenda and emphasizing the need to focus on the economic needs of the people.

In a statement, the minister said that it was extremely important to invest in the development of a country's human capital from all aspects and nutrition was one of the major aspects that we all need to focus on.

She further explained that through an intervention by BISP, the government looks after the nutrition of its most vulnerable population but more needs to be done.

Under the Benazir Nashonuma Conditional Cash Transfer Program, the assistance is linked with health and nutrition which addresses stunting prevention and promotes dietary diversity during the first 1000 days window of opportunity, she added.

Moreover, she explained, "This increases the uptake of health and nutrition services for its beneficiaries through provision of Specialized Nutrition food (SNF) for Pregnant and Lactating Women (PLWs) and children from 6 months to 23 months, immunization to Pregnant and Lactating Women (PLWs) and Children (0-23 months) including awareness sessions on Breastfeeding practices, Hygiene, Sanitation, Dietary diversity.

" Shazia Marri said that 0.643 million children and PLWs have been enrolled so far in Benazir Nashonuma Program and BISP was targeting to enroll 1.5 million children and PLWs by 2025.

She said that Rs. 24 billion had been disbursed so far while 21.8 billion was the current year's budget and a sum of Rs. 32 billion was proposed in the upcoming budget.

Around 487 Facilitation centres were currently operational at tehsil/district level health facilities of 157 districts of the country, she informed.

The federal minister said that she had apprised Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif of the progress of the nutrition program and proposed to invest more in the nutrition of the most vulnerable population.

"It is extremely important to focus on nutrition in order to ensure both the mental and physical growth of our children", she added.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Budget Progress Pakistan Peoples Party Women All From Government Unity Foods Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE to host Asian U20 Athletics Championships in 2 ..

UAE to host Asian U20 Athletics Championships in 2024

20 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Centre for Arti ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence to acceler ..

20 minutes ago
 PHC CJ directs judicial officers to dispose off pe ..

PHC CJ directs judicial officers to dispose off petty nature cases swiftly

20 minutes ago
 Imran Khan to answer in Toshakhana, Al-Qadir & oth ..

Imran Khan to answer in Toshakhana, Al-Qadir & other corruption cases: Atta Tara ..

20 minutes ago
 PQA handling cargo of Rs 31.53 mln tonne FY 2022-2 ..

PQA handling cargo of Rs 31.53 mln tonne FY 2022-23

14 minutes ago
 Rs1,222 bln provided to farmers during July-March, ..

Rs1,222 bln provided to farmers during July-March, 2023: Survey

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.