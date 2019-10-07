UrduPoint.com
Shazia Marri For Police's More Vigorous Approach On Domestic Violence Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 05:59 PM

Member National Assembly Shazia Marri on Monday urged for Police's more vigorous approach towards domestic violence incidents rather than taking them as a routine matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly Shazia Marri on Monday urged for Police's more vigorous approach towards domestic violence incidents rather than taking them as a routine matter.

Convening the Sub-Committee of National Assembly on Human Rights she said the increased domestic violence incidents were due to police's lenient dealing as the culprits have no fear to face serious repercussions and will be bailed out in day or two.

The sub-committee met here to inquire the incident happened in the jurisdiction of Police Station Qutab Pur, Multan in June this year where a women was tortured, striped and was kept under illegal detention by her husband and her three brothers of the victim were also tortured.

This matter was referred to the committee by Speaker National Assembly on 03-06-2019. House asked the police to take strict action against those who were involved in the case and talk to the victim where she can state all the facts in a comfortable environment without any pressure.

Representatives from Police department asked for the time period of 10 days to submit the report after the detailed interrogation from the victim.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Kishwer Zehra along with the officials from Ministry of Human Rights, Punjab Police and others.

