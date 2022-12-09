UrduPoint.com

Shazia Marri For Resolving Issues Of BISP Beneficiaries On Priority

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Shazia Marri for resolving issues of BISP beneficiaries on priority

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Atta Marri, on Friday, reiterating commitment with a simplified and improved system of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) directed to resolve issues and complaints of BISP beneficiaries on top priority.

Shazia Marri who is also Chairperson BISP expressed the views during visit of the office of the Director General BISP Central Zone, Karachi along with Secretary BISP Yusuf Khan and Director General (OM) Hammad Marri.

She inspected various sections of BISP Central Zone office and received detailed briefing from Director General BISP Sindh Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah on performance of the department.

Federal Minister said that we are committed to simplify and further improve the Benazir Income Support Program system and directed the concerned officers to resolve issues and complaints received from beneficiaries of BISP on top priority.

She instructed for ensuring attendance and maintaining punctuality during office timings and service with dedication and hard work to facilitate the people.

