Shazia Marri greets newly elected body of PAPP

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the Pakistan Association of Press Photographers (PAPP) here on Thursday.

In her message, Ms Marri said, "Our heartiest felicitations to the newly elected President Mohammed Jamil, General Secretary Syed Abbas Mehdi, Saeed Lashari, Saqib Siddiqui, Aijaz Korai and others who won the election.

"Ms Marri said that election was the part of the democratic process and appreciated that PAPP continued to hold elections regularly and her best wishes to the newly elected body.

More Stories From Pakistan

