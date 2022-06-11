Shazia Marri grieved over death of senior PPP leader Dr Sikander Mandhro

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, Shazia Atta Marri has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) senior leader and former Sindh Minister Dr Sikander Ali Mandhro.

In a condolence message on Saturday, Shazia Marri said that it was saddened to know about the death of Dr Sikander Ali Mandhro.

She said we share the grief of bereaved family in this hour of sorrow and the services rendered by late Dr Sikander Mandhro for supremacy of democracy in the country will always be remembered.

She prayed that May Allah Almighty grant higher ranks to the departed soul in the heaven and patience to his family.