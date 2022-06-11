UrduPoint.com

Shazia Marri Grieved Over Death Of Senior PPP Leader Dr Sikander Mandhro

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2022 | 09:32 PM

Shazia Marri grieved over death of senior PPP leader Dr Sikander Mandhro

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, Shazia Atta Marri has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) senior leader and former Sindh Minister Dr Sikander Ali Mandhro

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, Shazia Atta Marri has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) senior leader and former Sindh Minister Dr Sikander Ali Mandhro.

In a condolence message on Saturday, Shazia Marri said that it was saddened to know about the death of Dr Sikander Ali Mandhro.

She said we share the grief of bereaved family in this hour of sorrow and the services rendered by late Dr Sikander Mandhro for supremacy of democracy in the country will always be remembered.

She prayed that May Allah Almighty grant higher ranks to the departed soul in the heaven and patience to his family.

Related Topics

Sindh Democracy Pakistan Peoples Party May Family Share Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Sad

Recent Stories

Pb Chief Secretary reviews relief measures

Pb Chief Secretary reviews relief measures

1 second ago
 Ulema support PM's invitation for national dialogu ..

Ulema support PM's invitation for national dialogue

2 seconds ago
 PPP leadership expresses grief over demise of Mand ..

PPP leadership expresses grief over demise of Mandhero

4 seconds ago
 PPP has enough capacity to resolve Karachi problem ..

PPP has enough capacity to resolve Karachi problems: Murtaza Wahab

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Food Authority sets up camp for free milk t ..

Punjab Food Authority sets up camp for free milk testing

3 minutes ago
 Next mayor of Karachi will be from PPP: Administra ..

Next mayor of Karachi will be from PPP: Administrator Karachi

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.