Shazia Marri grieves over death of Byram D Avari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Saftey and Chairperson BISP Shazia Atta Marri has expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of well-known businessman Byram D. Avari.

In her condolence message here on Monday, she was saddened to learn about the death of Byram D. Avari.

The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.