UrduPoint.com

Shazia Marri Grieves Over Death Of Byram D Avari

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Shazia Marri grieves over death of Byram D Avari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Saftey and Chairperson BISP Shazia Atta Marri has expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of well-known businessman Byram D. Avari.

In her condolence message here on Monday, she was saddened to learn about the death of Byram D. Avari.

The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Family Sad

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremists in Sweden

1 hour ago
 "Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

"Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

1 hour ago
 FM leaves for Tashkent today

FM leaves for Tashkent today

2 hours ago
 President condemns abhorrent act of desecration of ..

President condemns abhorrent act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

2 hours ago
 Major power breakdown across Pakistan

Major power breakdown across Pakistan

2 hours ago
 SEWA delivers electricity to 3,733 projects in Sha ..

SEWA delivers electricity to 3,733 projects in Sharjah in 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.