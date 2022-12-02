KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson BISP Shazia Atta Marri has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the President of Geo news and Jang group Imran Aslam here on Friday.

She extended condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family.

In a condolence message, she said that the services rendered by late Imran Aslam in the field of journalism would always be remembered.

She prayed for the departed soul's eternal peace and patience to the family members.