ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson BISP, Shazia Atta Marri has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the mother of Pakistan Peoples Party's member of the National Assembly, Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani.

In a condolence message, here on Wednesday, Shazia Marri offered her heartfelt sympathies and condolences to MNA Sayed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani and other family members over the sad demise of his mother.

She prayed that may Almighty Allah grant higher ranks to the departed soul in heaven and patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.