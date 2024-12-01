Open Menu

Shazia Marri Highlights PPP’s Unparalleled Sacrifices For Democracy

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Shazia Marri highlights PPP’s unparalleled sacrifices for democracy

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Central Information Secretary of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and former Federal Minister, Shazia Atta Marri, emphasized the unmatched sacrifices of PPP's leadership and workers for democracy, stating that such dedication has no parallel worldwide.

She expressed these views while talking to the media in Sanghar.

Shazia Marri described PPP as a party rooted in ideology, with its members steadfastly adhering to the vision and manifesto of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto since the party’s inception.

"Our workers have sacrificed their lives for the country and the nation. We will never allow Pakistan to fall into the hands of terrorist organizations or individuals with extremist ideologies," she asserted.

Referring to Pakistan's democratic values, she said, "We are democratic people who respect all political entities, but we cannot tolerate any attempts to undermine the state by force".

She contrasted PPP's historical protests, highlighting the peaceful approach adopted even during the judicial execution of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, where PPP workers protested without damaging public property.

Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Marri accused the party of disrupting national progress and creating chaos whenever Pakistan moves towards development or hosts international dignitaries.

Reaffirming her party’s commitment to the country’s progress, she said, "Under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, we pledge to lead Pakistan towards prosperity."

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Democracy Progress Lead Sanghar Media All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

1 day ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

1 day ago
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

2 days ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 days ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan