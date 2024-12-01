Shazia Marri Highlights PPP’s Unparalleled Sacrifices For Democracy
Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2024 | 06:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Central Information Secretary of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and former Federal Minister, Shazia Atta Marri, emphasized the unmatched sacrifices of PPP's leadership and workers for democracy, stating that such dedication has no parallel worldwide.
She expressed these views while talking to the media in Sanghar.
Shazia Marri described PPP as a party rooted in ideology, with its members steadfastly adhering to the vision and manifesto of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto since the party’s inception.
"Our workers have sacrificed their lives for the country and the nation. We will never allow Pakistan to fall into the hands of terrorist organizations or individuals with extremist ideologies," she asserted.
Referring to Pakistan's democratic values, she said, "We are democratic people who respect all political entities, but we cannot tolerate any attempts to undermine the state by force".
She contrasted PPP's historical protests, highlighting the peaceful approach adopted even during the judicial execution of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, where PPP workers protested without damaging public property.
Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Marri accused the party of disrupting national progress and creating chaos whenever Pakistan moves towards development or hosts international dignitaries.
Reaffirming her party’s commitment to the country’s progress, she said, "Under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, we pledge to lead Pakistan towards prosperity."
