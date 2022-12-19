Shazia Marri hopes new Country Director IFAD to enhance coordination

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2022 | 10:52 PM

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security, Shazia Marri held a virtual farewell meeting with Hubert Boirard, outgoing Country Director International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

The opportunity was also utilized to welcome the new Country Director to Pakistan Dr. Arnoud Hameleers here on Monday.

While appreciating the contribution of Huber Boirad, the outgoing country director of IFAD, Marri said that recent floods in Pakistan affecting 33 million people further necessitate the need for enhanced cooperation between IFAD and Government of Pakistan.

She hoped that IFAD under the stewardship of the newly arrived country director would continue to support the social protection sector, particularly the National Poverty Graduation Programme (NPGP).

She emphasized the need for enhanced cooperation with the IFAD, particularly in the field of strengthening resilience against the climate related calamities.

On his part, the new IFAD country director Dr. Arnoud Hameleers expressed his desire to continue IFAD's support to Pakistan, and extended his gratitude to the federal minister for her goodwill gesture of reaching out to him. IFAD has also indicated additional financing of US$ 54 million.

Minister of State, Faisal Karim Kundi, Joint Secretary, PASS Ministry, Programme Director NPGP and Team Lead Social Protection Delivery Unit (SPDU) were also present in the meeting.

