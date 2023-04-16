Shazia Marri, Kundi express deep sorrow over death of Religious Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Ms Shazia Marri and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi have expressed sorrow over the sad demise of the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor in a road accident in Islamabad.

Expressing grief and sorrow over the death, the Minister and Special Assistant condolence with the family and relatives of the deceased. They prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.