Shazia Marri lambastes PTI for violent atmosphere during Punjab LG polls

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Central Information Secretary of PPP-P Shazia Atta Marri on Sunday said that PTI's leadership tried to create the atmosphere of violence and confrontation during by-election in Punjab province.

She said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) promoted abuse and hatred culture in the country and now it has become a symbol of abuse, forgery and misrepresentation.

She further said that Imran Khan's politics has ended after his removal through vote of no-confidence.