Shazia Marri lashes out at Imran Khan for holding 'concerts' despite flood devastation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Information Secretary of PPP-P Shazia Atta Marri Saturday lashed out at the Chairman of Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf Imran Khan for holding musical 'concerts' in such a disaster situation of floods and rains.

She said that the people of Pakistan were suffering and facing difficulties due to floods and unprecedented rains but the former prime minister Imran Khan was busy in holding "concerts" in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

"It was highly regrettable act and there is no word of humanity in Imran Khan's dictionary and the Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was rightly suggested that Imran Khan should first become a human being then become a politician", she added.

She further said that recent heavy monsoon rains and flash floods have washed away the happiness and prosperity of the poor peoples and more than thirty million Pakistanis have been severely affected and displaced due to these rains and floods.

She said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari collected financial assistance of 1 trillion 33 billion rupees for rain and flood affected areas while delegations from the United Nations and the United States of America are visiting to Pakistan for helping the flood victims.