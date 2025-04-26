KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party parliamentarians (PPPP) central spokesperson and Member of the National Assembly, Shazia Atta Marri, once again condemned the Modi government’s provocative actions under the pretext of the Pahalgam incident.

She warned that India must not be mistaken into thinking its aggression will go unanswered; Pakistan is fully capable of giving a fitting response.

Addressing a press conference at the Bilawal House Media Cell here Saturday, Shazia Marri endorsed Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s strong statement, calling it a true reflection of the emotions of every Pakistani.

Bilawal had earlier warned the Modi government that “the River Indus belongs to us and either our waters will flow through it — or their blood.”

Shazia Marri emphasized that Chairman Bilawal’s remarks were accurate, adding that Narendra Modi was attempting to cover up his government’s failures by exploiting the Pahalgam incident. She criticized Modi’s immediate and baseless accusations against Pakistan without any investigation and condemned the provocative announcements made thereafter.

She said Modi’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty is a cruel and condemnable move, warning that India’s reckless actions will have consequences.

Marri highlighted that Pakistan is a sovereign and responsible nuclear state, and advised Modi to audit his 700,000-strong army stationed in Occupied Kashmir rather than leveling baseless accusations against Pakistan.

Marri further stated that Pakistan has itself suffered greatly from terrorism, losing over 90,000 lives including police personnel, security forces, and civilians in the fight against terror.

She also criticized the Indian media for acting as a propaganda tool for the Modi government rather than practicing responsible journalism during their coverage of the Pahalgam incident.

Speaking further, the PPP spokesperson stressed that any decision on projects must be taken with mutual consent in the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meetings, as required by the Constitution.

Shazia Marri pointed out that the Constitution mandates the CCI to meet every 90 days.

Marri concluded by saying that the PPP respects all voices protesting on the canal issue and believes that every concern raised is worthy of attention and respect.