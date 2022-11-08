UrduPoint.com

Shazia Marri Participates In Global Forum For Women Leadership

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Shazia Marri participates in Global Forum for Women Leadership

Pakistan's Parliamentary delegation led by Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri is currently visiting Iceland for participation in the "Fifth Annual Reykjavk Global Forum Women Leadership" scheduled from November 8-10, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Parliamentary delegation led by Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri is currently visiting Iceland for participation in the "Fifth Annual Reykjavk Global Forum Women Leadership" scheduled from November 8-10, 2022.

The Pakistani delegation held a bilateral meeting with Silvana Koch who is the President and Founder of Women Political Leaders (WPL).

Silvana stated that the Forum's mission is to provide a platform where women leaders discuss and share ideas and solutions on how to further advance society, increase gender equality and promote and positively develop the number of women in leadership positions.

Shazia Marri acknowledged the mission of WPL to increase both the number and the influence of women in political leadership positions. She also appreciated the sincere efforts of WPL to invite extraordinary women participants from different sectors of life across the globe.

MNA Shaista Pervaiz while discussing the significant role of women in any society, renewed her commitment to continue to work for the empowerment of women and improvement in gender parity around the globe.

She added that political parties in Pakistan mostly pick women indirectly on reserved seats through a gender quota in Parliament. It limits women legislators' power and influence. She mentioned that now its time to take steps to move away from symbolic representation for women to have more female politicians in influential decision-making positions.

Ms.Silvana reaffirmed the commitment of WPL to accelerate the progress toward the equality of women.

Shazia Marri committed to continue finding innovative ways to bring women's leadership into the spotlight and inspire future generations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Parliament Reykjavík Progress Iceland November Women From Share

Recent Stories

Food handlers fined on un-hygiene standards

Food handlers fined on un-hygiene standards

1 minute ago
 PTI supporters block roads in protest, causes inco ..

PTI supporters block roads in protest, causes inconvenience for citizens

1 minute ago
 NEPRA approves 8 paisa per unit hike in power tari ..

NEPRA approves 8 paisa per unit hike in power tariff for Sept

1 minute ago
 Pak-China relations based on mutual trust, gains: ..

Pak-China relations based on mutual trust, gains: Senator Mushahid

1 minute ago
 Lavrov Says Russia, India Have Good Prospects for ..

Lavrov Says Russia, India Have Good Prospects for Energy Cooperation, Hydrocarbo ..

18 minutes ago
 PESSI commissioner inaugurates PCR, dialysis machi ..

PESSI commissioner inaugurates PCR, dialysis machines, x-ray units

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.