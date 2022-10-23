UrduPoint.com

Shazia Marri Pays Homage To Nusrat Bhutto On Her 11th Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Shazia Marri pays homage to Nusrat Bhutto on her 11th death anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister and spokesperson for PPPP Shazia Marri here on Sunday paid homage to Madr-e-Jamhoriat Nusrat Bhutto on her 11th death anniversary, being observed on Sunday (today).

She said, 'Today, we pay homage to Madr-e-Jamhoriat Nusrat Bhutto on her role in the supremacy of the Constitution and democracy.

' Shazia Marri said that the sacrifices of the Madr-e-Jamhoriat were unforgettable.

She said that Nusrat Bhutto always stood shoulder to shoulder with Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his political journey.

She further said that the Madr-e-Jamhoriat bravely coped with the dictators and took forward the mission of Shaheed Bhutto.

