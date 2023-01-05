Shazia Marri pays homage to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on 95th birthday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security, Shazia Atta Marri, on Thursday paid homage to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed and vowed that Pakistan Peoples Party will continue struggle to fulfil mission of its founding chairman.

Shazia Marri, in her message on the 95th birthday of Quaid-e-Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, felicitated the people and workers of PPP and paid glowing tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for his unparalleled services for the people and stability of democracy in Pakistan.

She said that Quaid-e-Awam conferred on people of the country the power to achieve their rights and speak against oppression.

Shaheed Bhutto fought bravely against the worst dictators of his time for the cause of the people and supremacy of the constitution, she added.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto carried forward the ideals and mission of Quaid-e-Awam courageously while former president Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were also striving to fulfil the mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto,. Shazia Marri vowed that every worker of PPP has resolved to continue struggle till fulfilment of mission of their beloved leader.