KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party's central spokesperson, Shazia Marri, Tuesday, paid glowing tribute to founders of Pakistan's nuclear program that made country's defense impregnable.

Shazia Marri, in her message on Youm-e-Takbeer, saluted Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and said that May 28 will always remind us of their services for national defense.

She said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was founder of Pakistan's nuclear program while Shaheed Benazir Bhutto laid foundation of country's missile program that become a strong weapon of national defense.

Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed did not accept any international pressure against the programs for strengthening the defense of the homeland, Shazia Marri said adding that the nation will never forget courage and valour of the leadership of Pakistan.