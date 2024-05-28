Shazia Marri Pays Tribute To Founders Of Pakistan's Nuclear Program
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2024 | 03:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party's central spokesperson, Shazia Marri, Tuesday, paid glowing tribute to founders of Pakistan's nuclear program that made country's defense impregnable.
Shazia Marri, in her message on Youm-e-Takbeer, saluted Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and said that May 28 will always remind us of their services for national defense.
She said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was founder of Pakistan's nuclear program while Shaheed Benazir Bhutto laid foundation of country's missile program that become a strong weapon of national defense.
Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed did not accept any international pressure against the programs for strengthening the defense of the homeland, Shazia Marri said adding that the nation will never forget courage and valour of the leadership of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection
More Stories From Pakistan
-
May 28 essential day for all Pakistanis: says Sardar Khatran1 minute ago
-
PHA organizes rally to celebrate ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’2 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer rally held in Dera2 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer rally held in Murree11 minutes ago
-
PM welcomes Spain's announcement to recognise Palestine as a state12 minutes ago
-
KP Governor congratulates Yousaf Raza Gillani on his son victory in Multan by-election12 minutes ago
-
MPA Meena Majeed congratulates entire nation on Youm-e-Takbeer22 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh felicitates nation on Youm-e-Takbeer22 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president26 minutes ago
-
Two killed, three injured in road mishaps31 minutes ago
-
KMU celebrates Youm-e-Takbeer in all campuses31 minutes ago
-
Rwp district admin organizes rally to celebrate ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’31 minutes ago