Shazia Marri Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of Karsaz Incident

Published October 18, 2022

Shazia Marri pays tribute to martyrs of Karsaz incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister and Spokesperson Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians, Shazia Marri Tuesday paid tribute to the martyrs of October 18 Karsaz tragedy.

In a video message released here, the federal minister said that the sacrifices of the martyrs of the tragedy were unforgettable even after passage of 15 years since the incident of October 18 took place.

Thousands of people arrived at Karachi Airport to give a warm welcome to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on October 18, 2007.

A sea of people gave a historic welcome to their martyred leader, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her return home after a long exile. Their excitement and enthusiasm on the return of Shaheed BB was appreciable, she said.

During the enthusiastic reception, two explosions took place in which 180 people were martyred and more than 500 were injured.

"Even today, when I remember all those scenes of the martyrs of the tragedy, I horripilate", she said.

"Even today we remember the great sacrifices of the martyrs of the tragedy and pay our respects to them," she said.

 The federal minister stated that Pakistan People's Party has made great sacrifices for achieving democracy in this country. October 18 is the day of one of these great sacrifices. "We pay salutes to all the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy," she said.

