Shazia Marri Pays Tribute To Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan On His Death Anniversary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Central spokesperson of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Shazia Marri, has paid glowing tribute to veteran politician Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan on his death anniversary on Friday, acknowledging his lifelong struggle for the democracy and people’s rights.
Shazia Marri said that Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan remained a staunch advocate of democratic principles and a symbol of resistance against dictatorship throughout his political career.
She recalled that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto stood shoulder to shoulder with Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan in challenging General Musharraf’s dictatorship, and his role in forging democratic alliances would always be remembered.
“Shaheed Benazir Bhutto had immense trust in Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan, whose efforts to unite political parties against authoritarian regimes are unforgettable,” she emphasized.
Marri further said that Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan’s legacy as a democratic leader and champion of unity among political forces would continue to inspire generations to come.
