Shazia Marri Pays Tribute To Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto On His Birthday

Published January 05, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and spokesperson of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Parliamentarians, Shazia Marri Thursday said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was a great leader who fought fearlessly against the worst dictators of his time for the supremacy of the constitution and people of Pakistan.

Paying tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on his 95th birthday Shazia Marri applauded his efforts for the stability of democracy of the country and congratulated PPP workers on the occasion.

She said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto gave courage to the people of the country to fight for their rights and raise their voices against oppression. PPP will always continue its struggle to fulfill the mission of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, she added.

She said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto bravely carried forward the mission of her father and now President of PPP, Asif Ali Zardari, and Chairman of PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are also upholding the mission of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

