KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Central Information Secretary Shazia Atta Marri Wednesday said she was deeply saddened to learn about the sudden demise of senior journalist Arif Nizami.

She, in a condolence message, said he was one of the pillars of journalism who stood by his principles and never compromised on the journalistic values throughout his life.

Shazia said the vacuum created by Arif Nizami's death could not be fulfilled especially in the Pakistani journalism for years.

She expressed her heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in heaven.