UrduPoint.com

Shazia Marri Slams PTI Chief Imran Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Shazia Marri slams PTI chief Imran Khan

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Information Secretary of PPP-P Shazia Atta Marri on Friday said that PTI chief Imran Khan had established "Farah Gogi Raj" in the country by sloganeering to establish New Pakistan, while terrible face of Imran Khan had been exposed in the meeting of Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Information Secretary of PPP-P Shazia Atta Marri on Friday said that PTI chief Imran Khan had established "Farah Gogi Raj" in the country by sloganeering to establish New Pakistan, while terrible face of Imran Khan had been exposed in the meeting of Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly.

While slamming the PTI chief, she said that Imran Khan allegedly called his opponents thieves and now he himself has turned out to be a source of financial and moral dishonesty, said a statement.

Ms Marri added that there is famous maxim of Hazrat Ali that power and wealth reveal the true nature of man so that all the shapes of Imran Khan reflect his criminal mentality.

She said that former President Asif Ali Zardari rightly said that NAB and economy of the cannot run parallel while Imran Khan needs mental treatment.

She vehemently said that Imran Khan brought worst economic policies which destroyed the country's economy and which was unprecedented in the history of the country.

She added that President Asif Ali Zardari has saved the country second time by ouster of Imran Khan and If Imran Khan was allowed to remain more time in power, the country would have reached at bankruptcy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Farah Man Criminals Moral All

Recent Stories

Ex-UK Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak Says Will Run ..

Ex-UK Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak Says Will Run for New Tory Leader, Prime Mi ..

2 minutes ago
 Berlin Needs to Negotiate Return of Nord Stream Tu ..

Berlin Needs to Negotiate Return of Nord Stream Turbine With EU Due to Sanctions ..

2 minutes ago
 Pogacar triumphs on first Tour de France mountain

Pogacar triumphs on first Tour de France mountain

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's UN envoy pays tributes to 'valiant' Bur ..

Pakistan's UN envoy pays tributes to 'valiant' Burhan Wani on his martyrdom's 6t ..

5 minutes ago
 Providing treatment to poor, a sacred duty: LUH MS ..

Providing treatment to poor, a sacred duty: LUH MS

5 minutes ago
 President, PM remember Burhan Wani as a "symbol" o ..

President, PM remember Burhan Wani as a "symbol" of Kashmiri freedom struggle, r ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.