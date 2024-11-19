Shazia Marri stresses importance of dialogue in addressing national challenges

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A prominent leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Shazia Marri Tuesday urged the government and opposition to resolve their differences through dialogue, criticizing PTI's destructive politics that has disturbed citizens and damaged state property.

Shazia Marri stressed the importance of peaceful dialogue in tackling national challenges during an exclusive interview with a private news channel.

Shazia Marri mentioned that while her party wholeheartedly supports peaceful protests as a fundamental democratic right, these protests should never be allowed to turn destructive.

She also highlights the importance of balancing the right to free speech and assembly with the need to maintain public order and safety.

Marri also strongly criticized PTI protests, stating that they consistently disturb citizens and harm the country, emphasizing that this should not be tolerated at any cost.

Shazia Marri also expressed optimism about Pakistan's direction, emphasizing that the country is moving in the right direction.

Responding a query, Shazia Marri also highlighted Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari' s support for the 26th amendment, emphasizing his interest in collaborating with the government.