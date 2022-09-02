Shazia Marri stresses support for pregnant women who are in dire-need of care in flood-hit areas

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri on Friday said that thousands of pregnant women in the flood affected region need our attention and support during this difficult time.

She was speaking during a meeting with the Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Mitsuhiro Wada who called on the former.

Shazia Marri said that Pakistan and Japan have had cordial and cooperative relations for the last several decades.

She hoped that this relationship will continue to remain solid, notwithstanding the regional and international developments, and their respective relations with other countries.

Pakistan attaches great importance to its relationship with Japan. We greatly value the important contributions made by Japan in supporting Pakistan's development efforts over the years, Shazia Marri said.

The federal minister said that Japanese investment in Pakistan brings good will for the people of Pakistan and strengthens our relationship.

Pakistan is trying to stabilize the economy to attract FDI, she added.

Pointing towards the flood situation in Pakistan, Shazia Marri said that there are thousands of pregnant women in the flood affected areas who need the world's attention.

"We are still in the rescue stage but when the water recedes then we need a lot of resources for rehabilitation. We have never seen such a huge devastation," she added.

Speaking on the occasion,the Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan said that in spite of social and economic difficulties, people of Pakistan are kind to us.

The Ambassador said that the year 2022 is being marked as the "70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations" between the two countries.

"The volume of our bilateral trade is much below our potential. Japanese investments in Pakistan have declined in recent years," the ambassador said.

"Hope you would make an effort to enhance Japanese FDI to Pakistan. We need to further enhance our trade and economic ties with a view to achieving a win-win situation, he said.

The federal minister appreciated the positive contribution of Japanese companies in the economic development of Pakistan.

Pakistan urges Japanese companies to continue to demonstrate their commitment to their investments in Pakistan.

She said that Pakistan is open for business and investment to all our friends and partners, and would welcome the Japanese Investment in all sectors.

Shazia Marri appreciated the Japanese Government's decision to lower the infectious disease risk information level "Level 2 (Avoid non-essential travel)" to "Level 1 (Exercise caution)" for countries including Pakistan.

The federal minister said that Pakistan is committed to enhance its bilateral engagement and dialogue with Japan. "We hope to take this relationship to a new and higher level of cooperation, with particular focus on economic and business ties, and human resource development initiatives", she said.