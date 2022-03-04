Shazia Marri strongly condemns Peshawar terror attack

Secretary Information of Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) and MNA Shazia Atta Marri has strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack at Jamia Masjid in Kocha Rasaldar, Peshawar

She said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also condemned the brutal terrorist attack.

In a statement issued here on Friday, she expressed her deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the blast.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved families struggling and dealing with this immeasurable pain and for the early recovery of the injured.