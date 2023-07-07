Shazia Marri terms Benazir Social Protection Account as revolutionary milestone

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PA&SS) and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Shazia Marri Friday said that "Benazir Social Protection Accounts" is a revolutionary milestone in the 15-year journey of BISP which will further ensure transparency during cash disbursements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PA&SS) and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Shazia Marri Friday said that "Benazir Social Protection Accounts" is a revolutionary milestone in the 15-year journey of BISP which will further ensure transparency during cash disbursements.

She was speaking during the launching ceremony of "Benazir Social Protection Accounts" for Benazir Income Support Programme's beneficiaries.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was the chief guest at the ceremony who also launched the "Benazir Social Protection Account" along with the SAPM, Faisal Karim Kundi and others at Prime Minister House.

The launching ceremony was attended by a number of distinguished guests including Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb, members of the diplomatic community and BISP beneficiaries.

The federal minister, Shazia Marri said that BISP has achieved a significant milestone today with the formal launch of Benazir Social Protection Accounts under the esteemed patronage of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

She further said that this new payment system will give autonomy to women in selecting the bank of their choice.

The payments will be directly made into their accounts which beneficiaries can withdraw at their convenience, she added.

She informed the audience that four banks namely National Bank, Bank Alfalah, JS Bank Limited and United Bank Limited have been initially selected through a competitive process for the new payment model i.e. "Benazir Social Protection Account".

Shazia Marri, expressed her gratitude for the Prime Minister's presence at the event, emphasizing the PM's deep interest in the programme.

She acknowledged the visionary role played by the late Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who dreamt of this social protection programme, and former President Asif Ali Zardari, who established it in 2008.

She said that BISP is a non-political programme committed to provide financial support to deserving women on an equal basis. Over the past 15 years, BISP has achieved numerous milestones: transforming the lives of countless families across the nation.

While talking about the budget enhancement during the last year, Shazia Marri said that the BISP budget was increased from Rs. 235 billion to Rs. 404.2 billion, with an overall increase of 72 per cent taking number of beneficiaries from 7.2 Million to 9 Million, which is testament of current government's commitment to protect the most vulnerable and marginalized segment of our society.

The number of families eligible for BISP has risen from 7.

6 million to 9 million in the last year.

Shazia Marri also highlighted the enhancements made in stipends and educational scholarships. In 2022, she said, the quarterly stipend under the Benazir Kafaalat Programme was Rs 7,000 per family. After a 25 per cent increase, the quarterly stipend is now Rs 8,750. Similarly, the number of children benefiting from Benazir Taleemi Wazaif rose from 2.6 million in 2022 to 7.52 million in 2023.

The Benazir Undergraduate Scholarship Programme awarded 82,000 scholarships in 2022, which increased to 92,003 scholarships this year.

Additionally, 770,000 mothers and their children are currently benefiting from the Benazir Nashonuma Programme.

Shazia Marri said that under the Fuel Subsidy Programme, Rs.16.3 billion were distributed among 8.3 million households.

The Federal Minister said that in 2022, when floods ravaged the nation, BISP distributed Rs. 70 billion among 2.8 million households affected by the calamity.

The National Socio-economic Registry (NSER), maintained by BISP, holds data of 35 million households, ensuring effective assistance to those in need.

Of these 2.3 Million households were re-surveyed during the last four months alone.

Ms. Marri said that an important step forward in inclusivity was witnessed as BISP extended its support to the transgender community for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

Moreover, the poverty cut-off score for differently-abled persons has been lowered from 32 to 37, enabling greater assistance for this vulnerable segment of society.

A book titled "15 Years of Benazir Income Support Programme" encompassing the 15-year journey of BISP was also launched during the ceremony.

Secretary BISP, Aamer Ali Ahmed provided an overview of the programme's progress.

He highlighted that BISP is currently extending financial support to 9 million deserving families, and this year, an additional 300,000 deserving families will be included in the programme.

As part of this expansion, a new payment model, i.e. "Benazir Social Protection Account" under BISP has been officially inaugurated today, he informed the audience. Initially, it was launched as a pilot project.

These accounts have been rolled out in Sukkur, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, North Waziristan, he said.

This initiative empowers deserving women by granting them the right to choose the bank of their choice, access to chequebooks and debit cards, and the option to switch banks if necessary.

He concluded that the Benazir Social Protection Account will ensure more transparency, choice, and dignity for beneficiaries.