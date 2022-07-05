UrduPoint.com

Shazia Marri Terms July 5 As Darkest Day In Pakistan History

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Shazia Marri terms July 5 as darkest day in Pakistan history

Federal Minister and Central Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian, Shazia Atta Marri on Tuesday termed July 5, 1977 as the most shameful and darkest day in the history of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister and Central Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian, Shazia Atta Marri on Tuesday termed July 5, 1977 as the most shameful and darkest day in the history of Pakistan.

She said that July 5, 1977 is the darkest day in the history of Pakistan whose devastating effects have caused irreparable damage to Pakistan.

Shazia Marri added that on this day, the worst dictator Zia-ul-Haq ousted the first democratically elected Prime Minister of Pakistan Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and he altered Pakistan's political fabric by overthrowing and arresting ruling Prime Minster but he couldn't remove the Shaheed Bhutto's thoughts and ideology from the hearts and minds of people.

