Shazia Marri Terms UN's 'Loss And Damage Fund' As Result Of Bilawal's Efforts

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program, Shazia Marri on Monday said the United Nations "Loss and Damage" fund for the countries affected by climate disasters is the result of the efforts of Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

In her message, the federal minister congratulated Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the acknowledgement of Pakistan's stance at the World Conference on Climate Change.

She said Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has breathed new life into Pakistan's foreign policy.

The dividends of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's successful foreign policy in just a few months had started coming, she said.

She said Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his department have worked tirelessly to remove Pakistan from the grey list.

"Be it the grey list or the global conference on climate change, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is being talked about everywhere", she added.

Commenting on the ability of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Shazia Marri said the thinkers of America, Europe and the middle East of every region seem to be appreciating the foreign policy of Chairman PPP.

She said this is the result of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's efforts that Pakistan has been removed from the UK's list of high-risk countries.

The federal minister said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also admitted that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has come to America with a comprehensive plan for flood victims.

Bilawal Bhutto led a meeting of world leaders at the age of just 33 which is a matter of pride for the whole country.

She said with the successful strategy of the young foreign minister of the Pakistan Peoples Party, ambassadors from all over the world visited the flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

Shazia Marri said the visit of the United Nations Secretary-General to Pakistan was the result of the continuous efforts of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his department.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari raised the slogan of climate justice to trade not aid and invited the attention of the whole world towards Pakistan, she said.

