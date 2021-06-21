Shazia Marri urges people to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Shazia Atta Marri in a video message on the eve of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's birthday urged that people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 for their safety

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Shazia Atta Marri in a video message on the eve of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's birthday urged that people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 for their safety.

"In this way, people should get vaccinated against coronavirus to pay homage to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto", she said this in a statement on Monday.

Ms. Marri said that today the 68th birthday of Shaheed Mohatarma Benazir Bhutto was being celebrated and she was not only the first woman elected Prime Minister of the Muslim world, but she also fought the dictators bravely and courageously.

The MNA maintained that she stood against tyranny and continued her struggle for the existence of democracy in the country.