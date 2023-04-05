Shazia Marri urges political parties to resolve issues with consensus

TANDO ADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for poverty alleviation social safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Shazia Atta Marri on Tuesday said that Pakistan Peoples Party was not in contact with Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf, however, the party wanted to resolve issues with consensus.

She expressed these views while talking to the media in a ceremony organized by District Information Secretary Shakil Ahmed Mari in connection with the 44th death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Shazia said that the former president filed a presidential reference under the Article 186 of the Constitution in the apex court, which pleaded to revisit Bhutto's murder trial. However, the reference had remained undecided since it was filed in 2011, she added.

Senator Imam din Shauqeen, MPA Shahid Abdul Slam Thaheem, Sarfraz Ali Rajar, Ali Hassan Hingorjo, and others were also present on the occasion.