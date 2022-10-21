Shazia Marri urges PTI workers to avoid agitation after ECP judgment

Senior Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Shazia Marri Friday urged the workers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to avoid agitation after a judgment of Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) in Toshakhana reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Senior Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Shazia Marri Friday urged the workers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to avoid agitation after a judgment of Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) in Toshakhana reference.

Imran Khan had found guilty after the judgment of ECP in Toshakhana case, she said while talking to a private television channel.

The PTI leader Imran Khan had been disqualified after the verdict of ECP, she said adding that the nation was waiting for this landmark decision of the commission.

She suggested that PTI supporters and workers should desist from disturbing peace of the country.

Marri said the PTI workers should avoid damaging public property after the judgment of ECP against Imran Khan.

The PTI should behave as responsible party and accept the verdict in respect of the election commission, she said.

The PTI leaders should observe democratic norms and adopt legal way to register their protests.