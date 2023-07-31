Shazia Marri visits Benazir Nashunua center in Jam Nawaz Ali

Federal Minister for poverty alleviation and social safety Shazia Ataa Marri on Monday visited Benazir Nashunuma center in Jam Nawz Ali

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ):Federal Minister for poverty alleviation and social safety Shazia Ataa Marri on Monday visited Benazir Nashunuma center in Jam Nawz Ali.

Talking to the Media Federal Minister said that Pakistan People's Party has always initiated the best welfare programmes for public.

She said in Benazir Nashunuma center with the collaboration of Benazir Income Support Programme and world food programme balanced food intake was being provided to pregnant as well as breastfeeding women facing malnutrition and children up to 2 years old which put positive impacts on both mother and child.

She said that the Government was making sincere efforts for the rehabilitation of flood-hit people and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

She said that in order to register women living below poverty line a dynamic survey had been started in which destitute women would be included.

The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Muhammad Ishaq Gaad, Representative of World Bank Melsan Govan and Zainab District Health officer Dr. Faiz Muhammad Marri, Regional Director PPHI Fida Hussain lashari, World Programme officer Salma and other officers were also present on the occasion.