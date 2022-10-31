UrduPoint.com

Shazia Marri Visits Residence Of Late Sadaf Naeem

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Shazia Marri visits residence of late Sadaf Naeem

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri visited the residence of the late journalist Sadaf Naeem on Monday and offered condolences to her family members.

Later, talking to the media, she said that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

She said, "We salute the hard work of journalists." Shazia said that Sadaf Naeem was a professional, hard working and a competent journalist, adding that in our society, a woman had to make a lot of efforts to achieve her goals.

The minister said that the deceased lost her life while discharging her professional responsibility. Journalists in the country had worked in tough situations, she added. She said it was a responsibility of the organisers of any political activity to ensure safety measures for the journalists and participants.

There was need to probe the incident to ensure safety of journalists in future, she added.

Related Topics

May Women Family Media

Recent Stories

SNGPL wants RLNG contracts with businesses

SNGPL wants RLNG contracts with businesses

8 minutes ago
 Punjab govt forms fact-finding committee to probe ..

Punjab govt forms fact-finding committee to probe journalist's death

38 minutes ago
 Janhavi Kapoor says she decides to quit acting

Janhavi Kapoor says she decides to quit acting

60 minutes ago
 UHS to implement new integrated curriculum in medi ..

UHS to implement new integrated curriculum in medical colleges from next session

2 hours ago
 PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his e ..

PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election as President of Brazil

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Ireland by 42 r ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.