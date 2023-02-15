Shazia Marri visits Turkish Embassy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Shazia Marri visited the Turkish Embassy here on Wednesday and expressed her condolences for the loss of life and property during the recent earthquake.

Speaking on the occasion, she expressed his deep sorrow to the Turkish ambassador over the loss of life and property in the earthquake and prayed for the deceased.

The federal minister also prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the earthquake.

She penned down her impressions in a memorial book at the Turkish Embassy.

She further said that "in this hour of sorrow, the government and people of Pakistan stand with the Turkish brothers and sisters".