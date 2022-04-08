Central Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, MNA Shazia Atta Marri has said that her party warmly welcomed and expressed its pleasure over the Islamabad High Court's decision to declare Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) amendment ordinance unconstitutional

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Central Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, MNA Shazia Atta Marri has said that her party warmly welcomed and expressed its pleasure over the Islamabad High Court's decision to declare Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) amendment ordinance unconstitutional.

In a communique issued here Friday, she termed it the victory of the constitution of Pakistan.

She said that we congratulate the entire nation and the journalist community over this constitutional victory.

Marri said that IHC has taken a constitutional step by declaring the PECA amendment ordinance as an unconstitutional move.