UrduPoint.com

Shazia Marri Welcomes IHC's Decision About PECA

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Shazia Marri welcomes IHC's decision about PECA

Central Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, MNA Shazia Atta Marri has said that her party warmly welcomed and expressed its pleasure over the Islamabad High Court's decision to declare Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) amendment ordinance unconstitutional

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Central Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, MNA Shazia Atta Marri has said that her party warmly welcomed and expressed its pleasure over the Islamabad High Court's decision to declare Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) amendment ordinance unconstitutional.

In a communique issued here Friday, she termed it the victory of the constitution of Pakistan.

She said that we congratulate the entire nation and the journalist community over this constitutional victory.

Marri said that IHC has taken a constitutional step by declaring the PECA amendment ordinance as an unconstitutional move.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Peoples Party Islamabad High Court

Recent Stories

PMYA grieved at Aslam Motiwala's death

PMYA grieved at Aslam Motiwala's death

43 seconds ago
 Rating updates ER of AWPL

Rating updates ER of AWPL

46 seconds ago
 DC visits Murree Road Ramazan bazaar to review arr ..

DC visits Murree Road Ramazan bazaar to review arrangements

3 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab briefed on reforms in BoR

Governor Punjab briefed on reforms in BoR

3 minutes ago
 Twitter Faces Another $50,000 Fine in Russia for P ..

Twitter Faces Another $50,000 Fine in Russia for Prohibited Content - Russian Co ..

3 minutes ago
 Peskov Declines to Comment on Lithuania's Plan to ..

Peskov Declines to Comment on Lithuania's Plan to Block Traffic to Kaliningrad

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.