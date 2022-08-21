Shazia Marri welcomes Princess of Jordon on arrival in city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :The Princess of Jordon Sarah Zeid arrived at Jinnah International airport here on late Sunday night, where she was warmly welcomed by the Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Saftey Shazia Marri and Administrator Karachi and Spokesperson for Sindh government Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

The Princess of Jordon will visit the Benazir Nashoma program's center in Badin apart from her meetings with CM Sindh and other officials.

It is pertinent to mention here that Princess Sarah Zeid is an advocate for maternal and newborn health and nutrition, and working with the World food Programme to increase awareness of the specific needs, vulnerabilities and contribution of women, girls, children and newborns in humanitarian and fragile settings.