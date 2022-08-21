UrduPoint.com

Shazia Marri Welcomes Princess Of Jordon On Arrival In City

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Shazia Marri welcomes Princess of Jordon on arrival in city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :The Princess of Jordon Sarah Zeid arrived at Jinnah International airport here on late Sunday night, where she was warmly welcomed by the Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Saftey Shazia Marri and Administrator Karachi and Spokesperson for Sindh government Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

The Princess of Jordon will visit the Benazir Nashoma program's center in Badin apart from her meetings with CM Sindh and other officials.

It is pertinent to mention here that Princess Sarah Zeid is an advocate for maternal and newborn health and nutrition, and working with the World food Programme to increase awareness of the specific needs, vulnerabilities and contribution of women, girls, children and newborns in humanitarian and fragile settings.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh World Visit Badin Women Sunday From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

3 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

12 hours ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

12 hours ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

13 hours ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.